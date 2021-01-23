Show Links
News / Nostalgia

Did Robert Burns grow up speaking Doric?

by Scott Begbie
23/01/2021, 1:00 pm
© EVENING EXPRESSSunrise over the Robert Burns statue at Union Terrace in Aberdeen.
Sunrise over the Robert Burns statue at Union Terrace in Aberdeen.

Robert Burns’ words are known and loved the world over… but did Rabbie speak with a Doric accent?

The idea our Bard might have used the north-east tongue of his Mearns-born father certainly caught the imagination of early experts delving into Burns’ roots.

Writing in the Aberdeen Weekly Journal in January 1915, James Crabb Watt KC, author of a History of the Mearns, described Burns’ father, William, as a man of culture and intelligence, although a “horny-handed son of toil”.

