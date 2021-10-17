Remembering the closure of Aberdeen’s Grand Central and Queen’s cinemas 40 years on

Once dubbed the picture-house capital of Scotland, Aberdeen was left with only three cinemas after the closure of the Grand Central and Queen’s cinemas 40 years ago today.
During cinema’s silent film heyday, Aberdeen had 17 cinemas – six of those were on Union Street alone.
But by the 1980s, the video rental market proved to be the death knell for an already declining industry.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe