Show Links
News / Nostalgia

Archived Aberdeen: Football legend George Best breaks bubbly to launch agency

by Lauren Jack
07/06/2020, 11:50 am Updated: 07/06/2020, 12:03 pm
Post Thumbnail

From youth shows to city events, our archives are full of snapshots into the past.

Here are images featuring north-east residents from 1968 to 1992.

1968 Mrs William Wilson, accompanied by Arthur Booth, chief executive officer of the Northern Co-operative Society, take stock of some of the goods on offer during a tour of the society’s Aberdeen supermarket, Norco House, George Street, after officially opening it
1968 Sandy Reid, former quartermaster with the 2nd Aberdeenshire Battalion Army Cadet Force, hands over a new shooting trophy to cadets at the Bucksburn drill hall

1976 Members of Bon-Accord Silver Band serenaded shoppers outside the Cowdray Hall, Aberdeen. From left is George Sim, Patrick Copeland, Neil Watson, Moira Ross, Fiona Watson, conductor Stewart Watson and Stuart Gordon

 

1983 1st Cults Guide patrol leader Christine Wilson, right, receives Queen’s Guide Award from young leader Colette McFarlane as Mrs Morag Williamson looks on

1984 Sheila Rettie and Misty McIntosh on TV studio control as part of their course at Aberdeen College of Commerce

1984 Football legend George Best was the special guest who was invited to break a bottle of bubbly to symbolise the launch of new offices for Streamline Shipping Agencies in Aberdeen in July 1984

1986 Aberdeen firm Knowles & Sons were on the lookout for a new banana ripener to work under the watchful eye of Gordon Bruce, pictured. It works by using a gas which triggers off the ripening process

 

1986 City of Aberdeen garden competition judges, from left, Alex Brunton, James Hay and Helen Webster, with principal horticulture officer Sandy Laird, who is holding the umbrella

 

1991 The golf team from the Park Hotel, Riverside Drive, Aberdeen, raised cash for Roxburghe House, holding a golf outing at Spey Bay and collecting £301.19 from a bottle break and raffle at the dinner dance. Club captain Ian Cowie, holding the bottle, presents Dr Catherine Legg with the cash

 

1991 Youngsters have fun at the Arts Carnival workshops being held at Aberdeen Arts Centre in July 1991

 

1991  Aromatherapist Gilda Wilson gives treatment to Dr Bernard Reilly of Albyn Medical Practice. North-east formed a Scottish medical training company
1992 Nicky McCrettan and Jonathon Campbell of Scaramouch taking part in the Aberdeen Dance Project. The acrobatic class was held in the McClymont Hall, Holburn Street, Aberdeen

 

Tags

More from the Evening Express Nostalgia team

More from the Evening Express