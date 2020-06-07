Archived Aberdeen: Football legend George Best breaks bubbly to launch agency

News / NostalgiaArchived Aberdeen: Football legend George Best breaks bubbly to launch agency by Lauren Jack 07/06/2020, 11:50 am Updated: 07/06/2020, 12:03 pm From youth shows to city events, our archives are full of snapshots into the past. Here are images featuring north-east residents from 1968 to 1992. 1968 Mrs William Wilson, accompanied by Arthur Booth, chief executive officer of the Northern Co-operative Society, take stock of some of the goods on offer during a tour of the society’s Aberdeen supermarket, Norco House, George Street, after officially opening it 1968 Sandy Reid, former quartermaster with the 2nd Aberdeenshire Battalion Army Cadet Force, hands over a new shooting trophy to cadets at the Bucksburn drill hall 1976 Members of Bon-Accord Silver Band serenaded shoppers outside the Cowdray Hall, Aberdeen. From left is George Sim, Patrick Copeland, Neil Watson, Moira Ross, Fiona Watson, conductor Stewart Watson and Stuart Gordon 1983 1st Cults Guide patrol leader Christine Wilson, right, receives Queen’s Guide Award from young leader Colette McFarlane as Mrs Morag Williamson looks on 1984 Sheila Rettie and Misty McIntosh on TV studio control as part of their course at Aberdeen College of Commerce 1984 Football legend George Best was the special guest who was invited to break a bottle of bubbly to symbolise the launch of new offices for Streamline Shipping Agencies in Aberdeen in July 1984 1986 Aberdeen firm Knowles & Sons were on the lookout for a new banana ripener to work under the watchful eye of Gordon Bruce, pictured. It works by using a gas which triggers off the ripening process 1986 City of Aberdeen garden competition judges, from left, Alex Brunton, James Hay and Helen Webster, with principal horticulture officer Sandy Laird, who is holding the umbrella 1991 The golf team from the Park Hotel, Riverside Drive, Aberdeen, raised cash for Roxburghe House, holding a golf outing at Spey Bay and collecting £301.19 from a bottle break and raffle at the dinner dance. Club captain Ian Cowie, holding the bottle, presents Dr Catherine Legg with the cash 1991 Youngsters have fun at the Arts Carnival workshops being held at Aberdeen Arts Centre in July 1991 1991 Aromatherapist Gilda Wilson gives treatment to Dr Bernard Reilly of Albyn Medical Practice. North-east formed a Scottish medical training company 1992 Nicky McCrettan and Jonathon Campbell of Scaramouch taking part in the Aberdeen Dance Project. The acrobatic class was held in the McClymont Hall, Holburn Street, Aberdeen Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe Tags Aberdeen Dance Project Albyn Medical Practice Archived Aberdeen Arts Carnival Bon Accord Silver Band Cults Guides George Best More from the Evening Express Nostalgia team Nostalgia On this Day: 345 prisoners escape from a maximum security Brazilian jail 06/06/2020 Nostalgia On this day: Marilyn Monroe’s art and belongings go up for auction 05/06/2020 Nostalgia North-east’s Victorian Dynamo worked his magic on the world as the Wizard Of The North 05/06/2020 More from the Evening Express North-east woman tells of hope that government inquiry can help endometriosis sufferers European Tour to return in July with UK Swing North-east woman’s call for help to save business from closure Huntly looking for new manager after Martin Skinner resigns How Aberdeen’s George Leslie found extra time in Hollywood with the world’s biggest movie stars Scottish stars pay homage to Aberdeen’s Music Hall on its 200th anniversary