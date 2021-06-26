6 Wonderful Memories of Aberdeen through the Decades

Celebrating the latest edition of the Evening Express calendar, here are 6 wonderful memories from the Silver City through the decades.

Each featured in the 2022 calendar, we with start with a chilly-looking January all the way back in 1969.

1. Aberdeen Harbour

Aberdeen Harbour makes for a classic wintry scene in this image from January 1969. A very icy Regent Quay is pictured, beside the Harbour Board building.

2. Beach Carnival

The candy stall doing a roaring trade, selling toffee apples and candyfloss at the Beach Carnival in April, 1975.

3. Market Street

Market Street is bustling with shoppers and classic cars in 1959.

Solden’s and the Fullotone Radio & Television store can be seen on the right of the image.

4. The Castlegate

The Castlegate in 1949 with the narrow entrance to Lodge Walk and the police station on the left.

The Salvation Army Citadel dominates the eastern end of Union Street.

5. The Evening Express Christmas Carol Concert

Local children performing at The Evening Express Christmas Carol Concert at the Aberdeen Music Hall in December 1973.

6. The Gorch Fock

Aberdonians were treated to a rare sight as the Gorch Fock sails were unfurled, for their benefit, before the German training barque left port in 1959.

