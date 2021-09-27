In the name of the father: How son of former Aberdeen player George McMillan will honour his dad

It didn’t matter where George McMillan travelled during his peripatetic football career; there was only place that truly captured his heart.

The Scot, who pledged his troth to Aberdeen FC after turning down Rangers and Manchester United in the early 1950s, eventually emigrated to Australia and became a successful coach with Juventus – no, not that one – and was a mentor to countless youngsters with a love for the sport, before launching his own radio show in Adelaide.