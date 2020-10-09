Show Links
News / Nostalgia

Aberdeen at Work: From trade wars to child labour, graft and growth in the city

by Neil Drysdale
09/10/2020, 3:27 pm
© Courtesy Aberdeen Shore PortersAberdeen shore workers feature in a new book.
Aberdeen shore workers feature in a new book.

It’s a cosmopolitan city with a thriving port and a diverse range of industries that, in some cases, stretch back more than 1,000 years.

And, whether in the older trades of fishing, farming and fleshing or the more contemporary world of engineering and the energy sector, Aberdonians have never been afraid to roll up their sleeves and put their bodies through the wringer.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with facebook Register with google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register
Tags

More from the Evening Express Nostalgia team

More from the Evening Express