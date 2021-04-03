10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small in Tayside, Fife and beyond.

In our new weekly series, Louise Gowans and Graeme Strachan bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

Allan Russell of RNLI Arbroath fires a flare into the sky to signal the start of a yomp from East Haven to Arbroath.

At the Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, MP Lindsay Roy opened a printmakers’ workshop/gallery at the halls. From left, Steve Ratomski (chairperson of workshop), Pat Beveridge (artist) and Mr Roy with some of the work on display.

An origami and bake sale was held in aid of Japan. Pictured are representatives from Dundee’s Japanese community and members of the ‘Marmalade Club’.

The first visitors to Glamis Castle arrived at the start of the new season. Pictured are David Beckett and Jerimiah Harris with castle administrator David Broadfoot who presented them with a signed book about Glamis Castle.

A charity event organised by The Shore in aid of Macmillan Cancer Care was held in the Doghouse in Dundee. From left, Dylan Gowans, Dale Bastianelli and Reece Denyer with audience member Lesley Spottiswoode.

Care home boss Tony Banks wanted to blast off into space. Tony was pictured in his office in Little Causeway, Forfar with the model of the Virgin craft that was going to take him to the edge of space.

Pictured at Woodmill High School, Dunfermline, students and teachers at the school took part in various events to raise money for four charities. Picture shows House Captain, Alasdair Burnett about to get his head shaved by Charlotte Fletcher and Hannah Lynn.

At the start of the new season, Kerr’s Miniature Railway on the West Links, Arbroath, got steam up again – pictured are some of the helpers and visitors to the railway with front John Kerr driving the steam locomotive.

Jean Menhinick pictured with her award for 35 years of fostering children. She is pictured at home in Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

Members of the 78th Fraser Highlanders from Montreal in Canada play in Falcon Square, Inverness, before marching along the High Street to Inverness Town House.