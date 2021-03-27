10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small in Tayside, Fife and beyond.

In our new weekly series, Louise Gowans and Graeme Strachan bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

Kristofer Inglis from Dundee takes part in the Scottish Speed Skating Championships at Dundee Ice Arena.

Check out these moves! The Angus Centre for Performing Arts, Carnoustie, hosted a Dance Masterclass. Billy Keddie shows the class of P4-P7 students, some of his moves.

A great picture from Goodlyburn Primary School, Perth. The school hosted a Spring Fair, featuring various fun activities including an obstacle course, football and mini basketball. Back row, some of the Primary 6 helpers, left to right is Robbie Roper, Naomi Greer, Sam Shearer and Luke Bibby. Front left is Kenzie Harvey and right is Primary 6 Teacher Daniel Riley.

A picture from Barnhill St Margaret’s Hall, Guthrie Terrace, Broughty Ferry as the 30th Barnhill St Margaret’s Brownies present a cheque to Tayside Cancer Support. Pictured, in the centre, accepting the cheque is Susan Chalmers (Vice Chair of Tayside Cancer Support), surrounded by the 30th Barnhill St Margaret’s Brownies and at the back are the Leaders and Young Leaders.

Matthew Fryer and mum Sharon Fryer collect frogs outside Monikie Park, so they can safely transport them to the pond.

A Libyan woman reacts with her hands written on them in Arabic, “I love Libya”, as she joins a rally in support of the allied air campaigns against the forces of Moammar Gadhafi in Benghazi.

Shona (mum) and Rachael Kidd who are huge Aberdeen fans are pictured before climbing Mount Kilimanjaro with football hero Chris Kamara.

The crew of HMS Sutherland berthed in Invergordon and exercised their right to march through the streets of Dornoch in a Freedom of the County March. The crew preceded by the Royal Marine Band Scotland march past Dornoch Cathedral.

Robert Gordon’s pupil, Jonathan Reeks, aged eight, created a winning lunchtime dish in a school dinner challenge. Pictured is Jonathan and his winning Harry Potter themed dish with catering manager of the Olive Garden Jo Watson (right) and Head of Juniors at RGU Mrs Mennie (left).

Finally, here’s an image from North Muirton Primary School, Perth, which held an Easter Fair. Pictured, some of the entrants in the Easter Bonnet competition. Left to right is Zoe Moran, Erin McPhee, Holly Miller (winner of the competition), Kaci Pringle, Olivia Dawson, Asha McCreary and Nicole McClusky.