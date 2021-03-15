Northern coastline dominates top 10 list of secret beaches

They were some of the best kept secrets, but not for much longer, as 10 top beaches have been revealed – with the north and north-east claiming the top spots.

The list includes a number of spots across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands, and has been revealed following a recent study by high-street shoe shop Clarks.

More than 5,000 TripAdvisor attractions, beaches, forests, parks and hiking trails were analysed and ranked with the lowest number of reviews, but highest concentration of five-star ratings in the most secluded spots in the country.

Beaches

Coming in firmly at the top of the list, with 93% five-star reviews, is the beach at Newburgh, favoured among seal spotters.

Home to a 400-strong colony of seals, this golden stretch of sandy beach is described as “beautiful with breath-taking views”.

Polin Beach in Sutherland claimed second place, with its turquoise waters and soft white sand leaving some reviewers feeling like they were “sitting on a beach somewhere in Mauritius”.

As beautiful in the winter as they are in the summer, seven of the top 10 beaches are located in Scotland included Embo, near Dornoch, Red Point, by Gairloch, and St Cyrus.

Chris Foy, chief executive of VisitAberdeenshire said it was “no surprise” that the north-east would top the list.

He said: “Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s 165-mile coastline is among most majestic in the country so it’s no surprise to see that reflected in this top ten, with both Newburgh and St Cyrus featured.

“While these beaches are not a hidden gem to the people of the north-east, we look forward to welcoming visitors to all of our coastal attractions later in the summer.”

Hikes, parks and forests

Farigaig Forest, near the banks of Loch Ness, was also ranked highly in the survey’s top forests, alongside Kilmagad Wood in Perthshire.