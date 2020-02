A north-east road has been closed following a crash.

The A950 has been shut at Cairngall, near Longside, following the three-vehicle collision, which occurred shortly after 2.30pm.

Local diversions are in place. It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured, but two ambulances are in attendance.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving three cars on the A950 at Cairngall.

“The road is closed in both directions and diversions are in place.”