North-east residents hit with four early morning power cuts

Four separate areas of the north-east have been hit by power issues overnight.

Addresses in the Bucksburn and Bridge of Don areas of the city are experiencing issues, as well as other homes in the Peterhead and Crimond areas of Aberdeenshire.

According to energy giant SSE’s website, two postcodes in Bridge of Don have been suffering from a low voltage fault for more than six hours.

Ten properties have been affected by the fault, which was reported just before 1am.

In Bucksburn, up to 61 properties have also been hit by a low voltage fault, which was reported at 6.31am.

Engineers are making their way to the fault, and hope to have resolved the issue by 10am.

Peterhead residents were also hit with a low voltage fault which was first reported nearly 11 hours ago.

Engineers are on scene at both faults, and it is hoped residents in Bridge of Don will have their supply fully restored by 9am, however an estimate has not been given for Peterhead properties hit by the issue.

More than 120 homes in the Crimond area near Fraserburgh were also hit by a high voltage fault, which was reported just after 5am.

Only 20 homes are still affected by the fault, and engineers hope to have the issue resolved by around 8am.

A spokesman for SSE said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the faults being experienced by customers in the north-east, and hope to have the issues fixed as soon as possible.”