North-east MSPs urge residents to apply for self-isolation grant

Two north-east MSPs have urged eligible residents to apply for a self-isolation grant.

It was announced that the Scottish Government’s payments will not be impacted by the move from a mandatory 14 days of self-isolation to 10 days.

The £500 grant is given to those who will face financial hardship due to being asked to self-isolate, and is targeted at those who are in receipt of Universal Credit or legacy benefits.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin and Banffshire and Buchan MSP Stewart Stevenson have welcomed the news that the grant will not be impacted.

They have also continued to encourage anyone who might be eligible to apply.

Ms Martin said: “Self-isolation, both for contacts identified by Test and Protect and through the foreign travel quarantine requirements, is critical to protecting people and reducing the spread of Covid-19.

“While self-isolation may be for a shorter period, it remains vital that everyone who is required to do so remains at their home or other named address for this time. Only by doing this can we break the chain of transmission of the virus, protect the NHS and save lives.”

Meanwhile Mr Stevenson added: “To ensure people do not experience financial hardship as a result of doing the right thing, the SNP Government has ensured that the £500 grant for people on low incomes who have been asked to self-isolate will not change.

“I’d urge everyone in the north-east who is facing a loss of income due to self-isolating to apply for this payment.”