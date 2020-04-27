North-east MSP’s plea to public to remember fallen frontline workers

A north-east MSP has urged the public to join in a minute’s silence to remember NHS and care staff who have lost their lives during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald made the call ahead of International Workers Memorial Day tomorrow, which pays respect to those who have been killed or injured at work.

The minute of remembrance, which is held each year, will take place at 11am.

This year, trade unions including the Royal College of Nursing and the Royal College of Midwives, have urged the public to join in and remember those health workers who have lost their lives while caring for others.

Mr Macdonald said: “Health and care workers have willingly put themselves on the frontline when it comes to caring for others, and dozens have tragically lost their lives during the current epidemic.

“The minute’s silence tomorrow is an opportunity for the public to remember those doctors, nurses and care workers who have passed away while working to care for our loved ones.

He added: “International Workers Memorial Day provides an opportunity to remember all those who have been killed or hurt at work, and during the coronavirus epidemic our focus should rightly be on those working in the health and social care sectors, along with all the other frontline workers who are continuing to put themselves at risk.”