North East may see bumper green investment under Boris Johnson’s climate plan

Boris Johnson has unveiled a multibillion-pound green industrial plan that could see an emissions-busting project near Peterhead receive a huge cash injection.

Under the prime minister’s 10-point plan, four carbon capture and storage “hubs” across the UK will receive a share of £1 billion, helping to support 50,000 jobs.

The St Fergus gas terminal, near Peterhead, is one of the Scottish sites being considered, alongside a facility in Grangemouth.

St Fergus has long been seen as a key site to deploy CCS at scale – with the potential for hundreds of jobs.

The so-called Acorn project would use existing oil and gas infrastructure to store carbon dioxide underground in depleted North Sea fields, reducing pollution and helping tackle climate change.

It is estimated the north-east could store around 75% of the UK’s CO2 emissions if the investments were to go ahead.

‘Hundreds of thousands of green jobs’

Mr Johnson said: “Although this year has taken a very different path to the one we expected, I haven’t lost sight of our ambitious plans to level up across the country.

“My 10-point plan will create, support and protect hundreds of thousands of green jobs, whilst making strides towards net zero by 2050.

“Our green industrial revolution will be powered by the wind turbines of Scotland and the North East, propelled by the electric vehicles made in the Midlands and advanced by the latest technologies developed in Wales, so we can look ahead to a more prosperous, greener future.”

‘We are going to build back greener’

Scotland Office minister Iain Stewart added: “This plan puts Scotland at the heart of the UK Government’s commitment to delivering net zero by 2050.

“We are going to build back greener from the pandemic. At the COP26 summit in Glasgow next November we will show the world how we are leading on renewable energy, clean growth and tackling climate change.”

Mr Johnson’s green plan will in all mobilise £12 billion of government investment to create and support up to 250,000 highly-skilled green jobs in the UK, and spur over three times as much private sector investment by 2030.

Climate change emergency

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the plan would not “undo the damage” of last five years, however.

The former energy secretary said: “This plan fails to undo the damage the Conservatives have done to the UK’s progress on climate change over the past five years.

“It pledges to continue selling fossil fuel-powered hybrid cars past 2030 and promises to extend the Green Homes Grant by just one year.

“We need a long-term plan, backed by meaningful funding, to tackle the climate climate emergency and kickstart a green recovery from Covid-19, alongside a new Department of Climate Change to coordinate this plan and a significant devolution of powers across the UK, not more piecemeal pledges.

“Liberal Democrats are calling for £150 billion in funding for a Green Economic Recovery, with investment across every sector of the UK economy to fuel sustainable growth.”