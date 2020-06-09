North-east football club to tackle 24-hour challenge for charity

A north-east football team is gearing up to raise funds for their local foodbank by taking on a 24-hour challenge.

Starting on Friday at 7am, staff and players from Fraserburgh United will take it in turns to run for one hour, until the challenge is completed at 7am on Saturday.

Their distances will be recorded using the Strava app.

The club is one of several local teams to take on the challenge after Inverurie Loco Works completed theirs on May 31 and called on others to do the same.

The club set a target of £500 to raise for the Fraserburgh Salvation Army Foodbank, but has already smashed it.

However, they are still looking for donations.

To contribute, visit www.gofundme.com/f/team-24-hour-run

