North-east council reduces bin crews to two people per cab

North-east bin crews have been reduced to two people per cab.

Aberdeenshire Council announced that social distancing is not always possible for key workers, including bin crews.

Normally three workers operate on a route, with one driver and two loaders. But due to the large area that must be covered this couldn’t be reduced to one driver.

A statement of Facebook said: “In Aberdeenshire, we normally have three workers on a route: one driver and two loaders. Given the large geographical area we must cover, it was not an option for us to reduce these crews down to one driver alone, as we would have to empty bins less often than we do now.

“In keeping with the appropriate guidance, we have reduced the number of workers sharing cab space in the vehicles down to two (where possible).

“What does this look like? On some routes, you might see a driver and one loader. On others, you might see a driver by him/herself with an extra vehicle following behind with the second loader. In rare instances, you might still see three people in a cab, but this is only for short periods of time when it is unavoidable.

“When they’re not out on their routes, crews have been advised to keep their distance from each other, wash their hands frequently, and disinfect the cabs of their vehicles.

“Please get in touch if you have any concerns about the safety of our bin crews.”