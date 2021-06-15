First minister Nicola Sturgeon will give an update on Scotland’s route out of lockdown restrictions today.

The First Minister is expected to review the timetable in a statement at Holyrood, faced with growing concern about the impact of the Delta variant first identified in India.

According to the government’s initial road map, Scotland is supposed to move to Level 0 on June 28.

However, Ms Sturgeon will address parliament later today on whether the easing of restrictions is to go ahead as planned, following concerns about rising infections and the increased risk of hospital admission from the new variant.

It comes after Boris Johnson announced a four-week delay for the easing of restrictions in England – shifting the date for end of lockdown from June 21 to July 19.

Where and when can I watch Nicola Sturgeon’s update?

The First Minister is expected to make a statement during a meeting of Parliament at Holyrood on Tuesday June 15 at around 2pm.

The briefing will be streamed live on Scottish Parliament TV, the Scottish Government Twitter page and on BBC Scotland.

Live updates will also be shared on our blog.

What is she expected to say?

It is expected that Nicola Sturgeon will delay Scotland’s route out of lockdown restrictions after Boris Johnson paused progress in England.

On Monday, one of Ms Sturgeon’s scientific advisers, professor Stephen Reicher, said halting the easing of restrictions across Scotland as well would “make good sense”.

He said: “In a situation where things are getting worse we don’t know how much worse they’re going to get. We don’t know how many people are going to get seriously ill.

“There’s still a lot of damage that can be done, therefore it makes good sense to pause.”

On Sunday, Scottish health secretary Humza Yousaf also said the country is in the early days of a “potential third wave” of infections.

He added the India variant is a “bump in the road” and admitted it is “right to question” the proposed June 28 country-wide move to Level 0.

Moving to Level 0

Most of Scotland moved to Level 1 on June 5 which meant more people were allowed to meet inside cafes, pubs and restaurants, as well as in each other’s homes.

However, a number of areas – including Dundee, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Midlothian – remained in Level 2 after seeing a spike in coronavirus cases.

Currently, up to six people from three households are able to meet in homes and stay overnight without social distancing within areas in Level 1.

In a public place, this rises to eight people from three households, while 12 people from 12 households can meet outdoors.

The north of the mainland, including Aberdeen, is currently in Level 1, while the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland already made the move to Level 0, as part of changes announced earlier this month.

Under Level 0 rules, it is permitted to meet socially in groups of up to eight people from four households in your own home or theirs.

It is also possible to meet with up to 10 people from four households in a cafe, pub or restaurant and with up to 15 people from 15 households outdoors.