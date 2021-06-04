Nicola Sturgeon to hold unscheduled coronavirus briefing: Here’s all you need to know

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to hold an unscheduled coronavirus briefing this afternoon, alongside chief medical officer Gregor Smith.

The main topics of the briefing, which is to be held at 12.15pm, are unknown at this point.

However, it comes a day before a number of local authorities across Scotland – including Moray, Angus, the Highlands, Argyll and Bute, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire – are due to move down from Level 2 of Covid restrictions to Level 1.

From one minute past midnight, people in those areas will be able to meet in groups of six from three households in private homes, groups of eight from three households in indoor public places, groups of twelve from twelve households outside.

What might come up?

Ms Sturgeon is unlikely to announce a reversal of the decisions she announced on Tuesday, less than 12 hours before they come into effect.

Instead, the first minister may take the opportunity to urge caution from people who are about to get an extra taste of freedom from restrictions.

With good weather forecast for this weekend, people may be particularly keen to meet up with their friends or family and soak up the sun.

But the delta variant, previously known as the Indian variant, is facilitating a sharp rise in the number of cases around the country – with Scotland recording more than 800 new cases yesterday for the first time since February 21.

‘Err on side of caution’

While the vaccination programme has largely been considered a success so far, a significant number of people have still not received their jab.

Yesterday, 110 people were in Scottish hospitals with Covid – up from 65 at the start of May.

In her briefing at the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, the first minister said vaccines would ultimately lead the country out from the shadow of the pandemic, but that Scotland is “not quite there yet”.

She added: “We must still err on the side of caution.”

Aside from the upcoming easing of restrictions, today’s briefing may also mention the appointment of Dr Julie Fitzpatrick OBE to the role of Chief Scientific Adviser.

The briefing can be viewed on the Scottish Government’s Twitter feed, or on BBC Scotland. We will also be running a live blog to keep you updated.