Nicola Sturgeon is to hold a Covid briefing on Tuesday following the country’s move to Level 0 – the lowest level of coronavirus restrictions.

The First Minister is expected to give an update on the latest figures and issue advice to the public after the further easing of restrictions across mainland Scotland.

Although there were some modifications to the original plan laid out by the Scottish Government, a number of changes came into forced on Monday, July 19 – bringing the country “as close to normal as possible”.

Some of the main changes were the further easing of social distancing measures in public indoor places, which has been reduced to one meter, as well as more freedom on public gatherings indoors and outdoors.

Under the new restrictions, groups of up to eight people from four households can meet inside a home and stay overnight, while up to 15 people from 15 households can meet outdoors.

📺 I will give a Covid update today at 12.15pm, covering latest figures, trends and advice. Please tune in if you can. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 20, 2021

Up to 10 people from eight households can also meet in a public space like a restaurant.

However, as part of the slight modifications to the plans, hospitality venues are required to close at midnight instead of times set out by local licensing laws as previously expected.

The move to Level 0 also came as Scotland recorded the lowest number of positive coronavirus cases since June 21 yesterday.

On Monday, there were 1,464 positive cases reported across the country and no new deaths from coronavirus.

When and where to watch?

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to update the country on the latest coronavirus statistics and provide advice on the further easing of restriction today at 12.15pm.

Viewers can watch the briefing live on BBC Scotland.

Read more:

Covid restriction easing in Scotland: All of the changes you need to know about in Level 0

Hospitals in Highlands to remain at Level 1 restrictions due to staffing pressures

Exclusive: How police enforced Covid-19 laws in your area