Nicola Sturgeon to hold briefing after ‘steep rise’ in Covid cases

Nicola Sturgeon will hold a Covid briefing today after the number of cases across the country hit another record high.

Figures released by Public Health Scotland on Monday show that 3,285 cases of the virus were recorded across Scotland in a 24-hour period.

That’s the highest since the start of the pandemic, and tops the previous high of 2,999 recorded on June 24.

However, the positivity rate of yesterday’s figures were significantly higher at 12.6% compared to 7.7% when the previous high was recorded.

Last week, Ms Sturgeon announced that the relaxation of restrictions would be delayed due to the rising figures of Covid cases, meaning that original plans to go down to Level 0 this week have been pushed back until mid-July.

Important that we are not complacent

The first minister took to social media to urge people to remain cautious and explained: “We are seeing a steep rise in Covid cases in Scotland right now, as we face the faster transmitting Delta strain of the virus.”

However, Ms Sturgeon remains optimistic that the roll-out of the vaccines are “providing significant protection” and because of this we are not seeing many hospital admissions or cases of people becoming seriously ill. She reiterated that it is important that we are not complacent.

Where can you watch the briefing?

Ms Sturgeon will hold a briefing today alongside chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith to update Scots on the rising numbers, the vaccination roll-out and to urge for heightened vigilance as we enter the summer holidays.

Viewers can watch the briefing from 2.30pm on BBC Scotland or Scottish Parliament TV, or follow our live blog for the latest.

