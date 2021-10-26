News Nicola Sturgeon says no Covid restrictions planned in Scotland despite ‘fragile’ winter period ahead By Alasdair Clark 26/10/2021, 3:01 pm Updated: 26/10/2021, 3:56 pm Nicola Sturgeon. Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed no immediate changes to Covid restrictions are planned as Scotland heads into a “fragile” winter period – but says some hospitals are at capacity. The first minister says rules like wearing face coverings in shops will remain in place. She says that a decline in case numbers has levelled off with a slight rise in recent weeks. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe