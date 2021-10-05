Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicola Sturgeon says ‘NHS systems’ to blame for vaccine app woes

By Craig Munro
05/10/2021, 2:58 pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Nicola Sturgeon has said the calamitous roll-out of the Scottish Government’s Covid vaccine passport app was down to an issue with NHS systems rather than the app itself.

The certification scheme became available for download on Thursday afternoon, less than 12 hours before the law requiring proof of vaccination to access certain venues and events came into force.

Immediately many users ran into problems with getting the app to show their vaccine status, or to even recognise that they existed in NHS records.

In a statement to the Scottish Parliament today, the first minister apologised to the users and businesses that had been affected by the issues.

She said: “I am well aware that many people found it extremely difficult to use the app initially.

“I know this caused extreme frustration for users who wanted to download the app as quickly as possible, and also for businesses and events organisers who were planning to tests their certification systems over the weekend, and I apologise for that.

“The problem was not with the app itself, but with the NHS systems that it links to.

“Essentially, the high level of demand after the launch of the app, combined with an error in one part of the NHS system, meant that information wasn’t being sent quickly enough from the NHS system to the app.”

Ms Sturgeon said the initial backlog of people waiting for their information to be matched had been cleared by Saturday lunchtime, almost two days after the launch of the app.

Travel changes

Yesterday, major changes were made to the system of international travel from the UK, with the Scottish Government relaxing measures in line with Westminster.

The green and amber lists have now been scrapped, and replaced with a simpler way of separating Covid-safe countries from more risky ones.

There is now only a red list, and all countries not on that list have the same requirements.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Just as we have worked hard to get domestic life back to normal as much as possible, so too do we want, in an appropriately careful way, to bring greater normality back to international travel as well.

Everyone returning from a country that is not on the red list, who are double vaccinated or under the age of 18, no longer need to provide proof of a negative test result before they travel to Scotland.

There is still a requirement for passengers to take a Covid test on day two after arrival back in Scotland, and due to need for increased accuracy in practice that is likely to be a PCR test.

Additionally, 18 countries including Canada, Australia and New Zealand have joined the EU and USA in having their vaccine programmes recognised for the purpose of travel to the UK.

What is the context for today’s statement?

There were 21 new deaths of people with Covid in the past 24 hours, with the Highlands and Dundee recording two and Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire both recording one.

The number of people in hospital with the virus has dropped back below 1,000 after rising yesterday, and there are currently 998 patients.

Of those people, 65 are being treated in intensive care units – a decline of two from yesterday.

There were 2,056 new cases of Covid recorded across Scotland in the past day, 296 more than yesterday but still indicative of a clear decline since the peak of the third wave at the end of August.

The 0-14 age range currently accounts for a third of all new cases.

Yesterday’s case positivity rate was 10.3%, an increase from 9.4% the day before.