Nicola Sturgeon: No plans for Covid circuit breaker but return of restrictions not ruled out

Nicola Sturgeon has warned she cannot rule out the need for restrictions to return to Scotland as Covid cases surge across the country – almost doubling in the last week.
But the First Minister said it was incorrect to say the government was actively considering a circuit breaker lockdown.
Over 6,000 new coronavirus cases were reported today, the highest daily increase ever in Scotland.
