Nicola Sturgeon defends decision to overrule ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown advice 

Nicola Sturgeon has defended her decision to overrule top government scientists who pressed for a “circuit breaker” lockdown last month.

The first minister said she had tried to “strike a balance” in forming Scotland’s Covid rules, after official papers showed the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) suggested introducing a mini lockdown in September to halt the rapid spread of the virus.

The Sage document, dated September 21, said a package of interventions was needed to reverse the “exponential” rise in cases.

Decisions @scotgov has taken in recent weeks are tough & have tried to strike a balance, but they’re rooted in advice – we have nationwide restriction on household mixing in the home; a ‘circuit breaker’ closure/restriction of hospitality; and consistent advice to work from home. https://t.co/HiZfAD6iWH — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 13, 2020

The paper set out a shortlist of non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) that should be considered for “immediate” introduction, also suggesting that all university teaching should be online unless face-to-face teaching was “absolutely essential”.

Top of the list was a two or three-week lockdown known as a circuit-breaker “to return incidence to low levels”, followed by advice to work from home for all those who can.

Third on the list was “banning all contact within the home with members of other households (except members of a support bubble)”, and fourth was the closure of all bars, restaurants, cafes, indoor gyms, and personal services such as hairdressers.

Attendees of the September 21 meeting, held on Zoom, included the Scottish Government’s chief medical officer, Gregor Smith, and his deputy, Nicola Steedman.

‘We are seeking to find a balance’

In a press conference a day after the meeting, Ms Sturgeon announced that there would be a ban on household mixing, but stopped short of adopting the whole package of recommendations.

At the time Ms Sturgeon justified her decision not to close hospitality, saying: “People sometimes ask me why we don’t just close pubs again altogether – and I understand that sentiment.

“The answer – to be frank – is that we are seeking to find a balance between action to suppress the virus and the protection of people’s jobs and livelihoods.”

In a post on social media this morning the first minister adopted similar language, saying: “Decisions the Scottish Government has taken in recent weeks are tough and have tried to strike a balance, but they’re rooted in advice.

“We have nationwide restriction on household mixing in the home, a ‘circuit breaker’ closure/restriction of hospitality and consistent advice to work from home.”