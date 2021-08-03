Nicola Sturgeon confirms further easing of Covid restrictions in Scotland on August 9

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed a further easing of Covid restrictions in Scotland from August 9.

During a briefing at Holyrood, the first minister said the country would start to move “beyond level 0” from next week as planned.

Ms Sturgeon says this does not mark the end of the pandemic and care and caution will still be required.

The decision has been based on the latest case numbers, hospital admissions and the vaccination rollout.

Covid cases in Scotland reached a peak in early July but have since fallen by two thirds. The number of hospital admissions have also dropped from 529 to 406 in a week.

Ms Sturgeon said this was “good news” that showed the value of a careful and steady approach out of lockdown.

She also highlighted the success of the vaccination rollout so far, confirming that all over 40s in Scotland have now been offered both doses.

The uptake of the vaccine among the over 60s is as close to 100% as possible and 90% of over 18s have also now had their first dose.

What is changing on August 9?

The first minister announced that from August 9 there will be a lifting of all social distancing measures and that no venues will be legally required to close.

Face coverings will remain mandatory and she said they “might be mandated in law for some time to come.”

The Track and Trace system will continue to be used in public places which includes people sharing their personal information to help reduce the spread of the virus.

However, close contacts will no longer have to “automatically” self-isolate.

Those who test positive for Covid will still have to self-isolate.

She also announced that partial returns to offices can begin with employers being urged to apply a hybrid model of office and home working.

