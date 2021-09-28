Nicola Sturgeon confirms Covid status app to go live later this week

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed a coronavirus status app will become available to the public on Thursday, bringing Scotland into line with other parts of the UK.
The app will provide users with a digital record of their vaccination status, including a QR code for each vaccine dose they have received, to help with the implementation of the upcoming Covid passport scheme for late-night venues and large events.
