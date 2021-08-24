Covid cases hit record high for single day as Nicola Sturgeon warns of ‘fragile’ time

Covid cases in Scotland have hit their highest recorded in a single day, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has revealed.

A total of 4,323 positive cases were reported yesterday – 14.% of all the tests carried out.

Ten deaths have also been recorded, taking Scotland’s toll to 8,080.

The news came as the Scottish Government confirmed an independent inquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic will begin by the end of the year.

It will “scrutinise decisions taken in the course of this pandemic, and learn lessons for future pandemics”.

‘Please get vaccinated now’

Ms Sturgeon praised the “genuinely remarkable uptake figures” for the vaccination, and said 80% of over 18s had received both doses, including 95% of over 40s.

However she said: “There are still eligible people out there who are not yet vaccinated and that does pose a risk.”

“Please do get vaccinated now,” she asked all over 16s.

“Cases have more than doubled over the past week and that is one of the sharpest rises we have experienced at any point during the pandemic.

“Today’s daily figure is the largest we have ever recorded in a single day thought it is worth remembering that we do more testing now than was the case in the early stages of the pandemic.

“We always knew that cases were likely tor rise as restrictions eased and you heard us saying that from these platforms in recent weeks but to give some context what we are seeing now is not entirely unexpected.

“That said, the scale of the increase is still a cause of real concern.

“Although context is important – we know that vaccinations are making a big difference and that explains why so many of the new cases we are seeing are in younger people, who are less likely to have both doses of the vaccine at this stage, around half of all new cases are under the age of 25.”

“We shouldn’t be complacent about that of course,” the First Minister went on, highlighting the risks of young people falling ill to long-Covid.

On vaccines, Ms Sturgeon said: “Vaccination doesn’t provide anyone of any age with 100% protection”, telling the briefing that one third of new cases have been from people who have had both doses of the vaccine.

However the First Minister pointed out that vaccination does make it “less likely to get Covid” or fall significantly ill to the virus.

She also said that the vaccine is key in being able to live life “as close to normal as possible”.

She said: “Children need to go to school and learn and interact with their friends and businesses need to trade more normally – that is important for our economy.

“All of us, for our mental health and wellbeing need to be able to live more freely, to be able to live as close to normal as possible.”

“We cannot completely rule to having to reimpose some restrictions,” the First Minster said but insisted “we would be as proportional as possible” with any rule changes.