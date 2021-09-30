Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Scotland Covid status app: Frustrated Scots ‘unable to sign in’

By Alasdair Clark
30/09/2021, 9:42 pm
Some have experience problems downloading the app

Scots struggling to use the Scottish Government’s new Covid status app ahead of vaccine passports becoming mandatory tomorrow have taken to social media to express their frustration.

With Scotland’s coronavirus vaccine passport scheme set to come into effect on Friday, the Scottish Government has released a new app to allow people to show proof of their status.

But after downloading the app on Thursday, many have attempted to register only to be informed there was “no match found” for their details.

Other error messages said people were “unsuccessful”, or that their picture was not recognised before it was even taken.

The passport scheme comes into force at 5am on Friday

“We apologise for the inconvenience. Please try again later or contact our support team,” the app advises.

A tweet by Health Secretary Humza Yousaf advertising the app after it became available has been deluged with replies from those complaining the app does not work.

Former SNP MSP, Gail Ross, replied to Mr Yousaf’s tweet saying: “Not working, Humza”.

Others complained about the process to sign up to use the app, which involves taking a picture of your driving licence or passport to verify your identity.

‘It’s not working, Humza’, ex-SNP MSP tweets

Many reported that the app crashed or was not able to complete the sign up process.

“Who on Earth designed this? Did anybody even test this? It’s completely broken.

“We already have a login that we use to access our Covid status on the website and get the paper vaccine certificate, why can we not just use this same login on the app?” one man asked.

Another added: “This has to be one of the worst apps I’ve ever had the misfortune to attempt to use.

Where does Nicola Sturgeon want to introduce Covid vaccine passports? Nightclubs and adult entertainment venues Unseated indoor live events with more than 500 people in the audience Unseated outdoor live events with more than 4,000 people in the audience Any event which has more than 10,000 people in attendance.

“I work in IT so I’m not an ignorant user. Sort it out.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said the problems were likely due to a high number of people trying to use the app.

They said: “Some people may be experiencing issues which are likely to be caused by extremely high initial traffic and a large number of users trying to access the app at once.

We advise people whose data is not found to try again a couple of hours later.

– Scottish Government

“We advise people whose data is not found to try again a couple of hours later.”

Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “The launch of the Covid status app has been a complete shambles.

“It is typical of the SNP to rush this out when it clearly doesn’t work.”

