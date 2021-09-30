Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

NHS Grampian records four more Covid deaths in the past 24 hours

By Ellie Milne
30/09/2021, 2:54 pm
There are 2,911 new Covid cases in Scotland

NHS Grampian has reported four more Covid deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest government data.

Across the country, 35 people who had the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of deaths in Scotland to 8,614.

Meanwhile, 2,911 new positive cases have been confirmed with a positivity rate of 6.7%.

A total of 998 people are currently in hospital with coronavirus, which is a decrease of 22 on yesterday’s number.

Of these people, 74 people are in intensive care.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian has recorded 279 news cases in the past 24 hours.

This includes 110 in Aberdeen City, 133 in Aberdeenshire and 35 in Moray.

The health board also remains the fifth highest in Scotland for newly reported cases.

There has been a rise in cases in the NHS Highland region since yesterday, with 104 new cases recorded.

Of these, 59 are in the Highland region and 45 in Argyll and Bute.

A total of 15 new cases have been reported in the Western Isles, while there are six new cases in Orkney and three in Shetland.

Vaccine roll-out

Data: How many people in your area are fully vaccinated?

The total number of fully vaccinated people in Scotland has risen to 3,837,689 after a further 2,676 received their second dose.

Yesterday, another 2,958 people received their first dose bringing the total to 4,189,701.

Around 13.7% of those aged 12-15, the latest to receive vaccine invites, have also now been given their first dose of the jab.