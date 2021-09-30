NHS Grampian records four more Covid deaths in the past 24 hours

NHS Grampian has reported four more Covid deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest government data.

Across the country, 35 people who had the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of deaths in Scotland to 8,614.

Meanwhile, 2,911 new positive cases have been confirmed with a positivity rate of 6.7%.

A total of 998 people are currently in hospital with coronavirus, which is a decrease of 22 on yesterday’s number.

Of these people, 74 people are in intensive care.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian has recorded 279 news cases in the past 24 hours.

This includes 110 in Aberdeen City, 133 in Aberdeenshire and 35 in Moray.

The health board also remains the fifth highest in Scotland for newly reported cases.

There has been a rise in cases in the NHS Highland region since yesterday, with 104 new cases recorded.

Of these, 59 are in the Highland region and 45 in Argyll and Bute.

A total of 15 new cases have been reported in the Western Isles, while there are six new cases in Orkney and three in Shetland.

Vaccine roll-out

The total number of fully vaccinated people in Scotland has risen to 3,837,689 after a further 2,676 received their second dose.

Yesterday, another 2,958 people received their first dose bringing the total to 4,189,701.

Around 13.7% of those aged 12-15, the latest to receive vaccine invites, have also now been given their first dose of the jab.