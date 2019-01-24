New scheme will make switching to career in caring child’s play

A Scottish Government campaign is hoping to make looking for a new job child’s play.

Career changers will be targeted across Scotland over the next month as part of the childcare recruitment scheme A Job and A Joy.

There is a range of jobs available, with training and development opportunities for a career in which individuals can “earn as they learn”.

The campaign supports Holyrood’s pledge to increase the hours of funded Early Learning and Childcare available to families in Scotland to 1,140 by 2020.

And two north-east early years practitioners would encourage others to join the profession, saying the job is “truly rewarding”.

Kerri Duncan, a senior early years practitioner at Angus Council, said: “In this role, you truly have the capacity to make a difference to a child’s life, due to the day-to-day work that you do with the children.

“We create an environment that allows a child to feel safe, secure, valued and trusted.”

She added: “I would highly recommend working in early learning and childcare as it is a truly rewarding job. There are so many opportunities and every day is different and exciting.”

It’s a sentiment echoed by Lauren Martin, who enjoys supporting children on their “learning journey”.

The early years practitioner at Angus Council said: “I enjoy helping children by providing a nurturing environment and supporting relationships among parents, children and staff. I find the job very rewarding.

“I work hard to provide resources and opportunities for children to show imagination and creativity to represent their work. This may include art, outdoor play, props to enhance storybooks, role play etc.

“I feel listening to children and watching their progress as they transition to primary one is very rewarding as you notice the skills they have achieved with your support.”

Children’s minister Maree Todd said: “Working with children is varied, enjoyable and meaningful, and this is the focus of our A Job and A Joy campaign.

“We know when people consider changing career, achieving a good work-life balance is essential alongside rewarding work.

“Our expansion of funded early learning and childcare will create up to 11,000 high-quality and well-paid jobs across Scotland by 2020.

“A career in childcare is more than ‘just a job’, with opportunities for flexible working and career progression. I urge those who are looking for a change of career to seriously consider a role in childcare.”

As part of this phase of the national recruitment scheme, A Job and A Joy stands will be at train stations nationwide and will provide commuters with the opportunity to find out more about working in childcare.

They will also be at supermarkets and shopping centres across Scotland. For more information visit https://childcarecareersscotland.scot

Childcare practitioner Nicola Johnstone said every day was a good day in the role, adding “seeing the children’s happy faces makes you feel happy and there’s a real sense of achievement”.