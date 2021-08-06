Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News

New report finds two-thirds of puffin nests in north-west Europe include plastic

By Craig Munro
06/08/2021, 3:44 pm Updated: 06/08/2021, 5:27 pm
Puffins were the most affected species among the 14 included in the study. Picture by Steve Brown/DCT Media
A new report looking at thousands of seabird nests across north-western Europe has found 12% contain plastic debris – including around two-thirds of puffin nests.

The four-year study collected information from 14 seabird species in 84 colonies in the UK, Norway, Iceland, Sweden and the Faroe Islands to highlight the impact marine plastic pollution poses to wildlife.

The team, led by scientists from the North Highland College UHI’s Environmental Research Institute, found that 12% of the 10,274 nests they investigated included plastic debris, and Atlantic Puffins were the most affected species.

The amount of debris found in nests was also discovered to be related to the intensity of nearby human activity.

Plastic problems

To reduce costs and environmental impact, the research team asked observers who were visiting seabird colonies for other monitoring activities to help gather the data.

Dr Neil James, who was involved in the project as a post-doctoral research associate at the Environmental Research Institute, said: “Marine plastic pollution is an increasing global environmental issue which poses a threat to marine biodiversity.

“Seabirds are particularly affected by because of the risk of entanglement or ingestion.

“Our study found that a significant number of nests included plastic debris, with some species more likely to incorporate it than others.

“As well as providing important information about our seabird populations, this type of study can also reveal valuable insights into the prevalence of plastic in the marine environment.”

The full report can be found and read here.