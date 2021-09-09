586 new positive Covid cases in NHS Grampian sees increase of 175 in past 24 hours

Cases in NHS Grampian have increased significantly in the last 24 hours.

The health board has reported 586 new cases, that is 175 more than yesterday’s total.

Today’s official Scottish Government figures also reveal that 928 people are being treated in hospital for the virus.

Of those who are in hospital, 87 are requiring intensive care treatment.

The number of new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours is 6,836.