New positive Covid-19 case numbers fall below 6,000 for first time this month

Today’s official figures show that 5,692 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Though numbers are still high, this is 1,373 less new cases than yesterday’s total.

Also in decline is test positivity rate, which today sits at 13.2%.

In hospitals across the country there are 805 people confirmed to have the virus.

77 of them are requiring treatment in intensive care.

In the Scottish Government’s daily update it was also revealed that 16 more people have died as a result of the virus.

Regional figures

In NHS Grampian, 439 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 32 people in hospital with the virus, the same number as yesterday.

Seven of those people are requiring intensive care treatment, which is a decrease of two.

Vaccinations

There are now 3,742,826 people who have recieved both doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

4,128,998 people have only received their first dose and still need to get their second.

There are now drop-in vaccination clinics in all health board areas of the country.