Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News

New positive Covid-19 case numbers fall below 6,000 for first time this month

By Lauren Robertson
07/09/2021, 2:47 pm
New coronavirus case numbers have fallen below 6,000.
New coronavirus case numbers have fallen below 6,000.

Today’s official figures show that 5,692 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Though numbers are still high, this is 1,373 less new cases than yesterday’s total.

Also in decline is test positivity rate, which today sits at 13.2%.

In hospitals across the country there are 805 people confirmed to have the virus.

77 of them are requiring treatment in intensive care.

In the Scottish Government’s daily update it was also revealed that 16 more people have died as a result of the virus.

Regional figures

In NHS Grampian, 439 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 32 people in hospital with the virus, the same number as yesterday.

Seven of those people are requiring intensive care treatment, which is a decrease of two.

Vaccinations

There are now 3,742,826 people who have recieved both doses of a coronavirus vaccine. 

4,128,998 people have only received their first dose and still need to get their second.

There are now drop-in vaccination clinics in all health board areas of the country.