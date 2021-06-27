New portal will allow all adults in Scotland to make appointment for first Covid jab

The Scottish Government has announced that a portal will be opened to allow every adult in the country to register for an appointment to receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Anyone aged 18 and over who has not received a first coronavirus vaccination appointment or has missed their first dose for any reason is being invited to self-register for an appointment.

The portal will be open from 8am on Monday, June 28 until this initial vaccination programme ends in September. The online system, which was used to encourage unpaid carers and 18-29-year-olds to come forward, will be available to every adult in Scotland.

Those who sign up will receive a text or email with details of their appointment which they can change if the time or location is unsuitable.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We are absolutely delighted at the success of the roll-out in Scotland and the high-uptake among the adult population.

“I want to thank everyone who has been involved in the incredibly successful roll-out and of course, all those who have taken up their offer of a vaccine.

“Whatever the reason anyone aged 18 and over has not yet received a vaccination appointment, we invite them to take the opportunity to self-register as soon as possible. The self-registration system is open to all adults, whether you are registered with a GP or not, and will enable anyone who is new to Scotland or did not have an up-to-date registered home address to come forward.

“The evidence shows that vaccination is helping to protect people from serious health harms and there is no doubt it is vaccination which offers us the best route out of this pandemic.

“The vaccination programme is available for every adult in Scotland I urge everyone to take the opportunity to protect themselves, their families and their community.”

The portal, which will open on Monday at 8am, can be accessed HERE.

Leitch urges caution

Jason Leitch has told the public to write the date for the lifting of Covid restrictions “in pencil not sharpie marker”, as he warned about the risks of infections increasing.

Scotland’s national clinical director was optimistic that on the current vaccination trajectory the nation would be able to unlock on August 9, but said the plan was always liable to change.

Nicola Sturgeon said last week that she hoped it would be possible to end “major remaining legal restrictions” from August 9, by which time all over-40s should have had their second vaccine.

But Mr Leitch this morning urged caution, he said: “I would write that in your diary in pencil, not sharpie marker.

“The plan is that three weeks tomorrow, depending on where things are, we move to level zero as a whole country, we remove physical distancing outdoors, but we keep limits on event sizes, so a kind of halfway step towards August 9.