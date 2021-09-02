First images released of Amazon’s highly-anticipated The Rig starring Martin Compston

Amazon Prime Video has revealed first-look images for its new supernatural thriller The Rig.

The company has offered viewers a first glimpse of the highly anticipated series set on a remote North Sea oil rig just off the Scottish coast.

The six-part drama – starring Line of Duty and Virgil favourite Martin Compston and Game of Thrones actor Iain Glenn – follows a group of workers in the Kishorn Bravo oil rig who are due to return to the mainland when an eerie fog descends and a mysterious force begins to take hold.