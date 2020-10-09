New Covid-19 rules published by Scottish Government

Legislation covering new rules for the Scottish hospitality industry has been published.

It comes days after the first minister announced all indoors pubs bars and restaurants in the north-east would be banned from selling alcohol and must shut at 6pm.

Those with outdoor spaces are still permitted to serve alcohol and can remain open until 10pm.

The difference between outdoor and indoor spaces is determined using the same rules that govern smoking in Scotland.

The new rules mean venues including soft play centres, concert halls and indoor theatres must be closed to members of the public.

Shops and places of worship are also required to make sure people are staying at least two metres apart.

The restrictions on meeting going into another person house remain, although groups of up to six from two households may still meet outside.

In the Central Belt, the restrictions are even tighter with all licenced premises ordered to close with the exception of takeaway services.

Venues including theatres, snooker halls, soft play centres, bingo halls and bowling alleys are all required to shut.

Group exercise classes at indoor gyms, sports courts and pools, along with contact sports – other than professional level – are also being cancelled.

However, cafes without an alcohol licence can open between 6am and 6pm.

The definition of a cafe, according to the legislation, is “an establishment whose primary business activity, in the ordinary course of its business, is the sale of non-alcoholic drinks, snacks or light meals, which may be consumed on the premises”.

You can read the full The Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Additional Temporary Measures) (Scotland) Regulations 2020 here