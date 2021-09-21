Murder Island: Everything you need to know about Ian Rankin’s detective reality show

If you have been watching Channel 4 over the past few weeks, you might have caught a few short, enigmatic teasers for a new show called Murder Island.

Viewers of the Great British Bake Off were given a few more details about the intriguing premise in a couple of trailers, showing groups of people exploring crime scenes in a picturesque setting.

More aspects of Murder Island are being revealed as the release date draws closer, and fans of crime drama and murder mysteries will no doubt be getting excited.

Here’s what we know so far.

What is the concept behind Murder Island?

Murder Island will follow four teams of ordinary people for six episodes, as they attempt to solve a puzzling crime and put together a case that is solid enough to convict the person responsible in court.

And to make the idea even more delicious to fans of the genre, the plot has been written and developed by Scottish crime writing legend Ian Rankin.

The teams will be watched by some of the UK’s top senior investigating officers, who will be able to pick out any fatal errors as they happen and lend their expertise to heighten the unfolding drama.

A extra splash of tartan noir will come from the show’s setting: the little island of Gigha, which sits between Islay and the Kintyre peninsula and has a population of around 160 people.

What are people saying about Murder Island?

The small hints about the upcoming show have already sparked plenty of interest online, with some people predicting big things ahead and others wishing they had managed to get a place on it.

Just seen the trailer for #MurderIsland got a feeling it's going to be big. — James Allison (@GiNgEr_JaMeS) September 21, 2021

High hopes for #MurderIsland. Also, I think I'd do a good job 👌 would love a go! — Sarah L (@StudyingSarah89) September 21, 2021

Mr Rankin said the concept presented a fun new challenge for him. He explained: “When it comes to writing a whodunit I usually call the shots, taking the reader only to the places I want them to visit and showing them only the characters I want them to see.

“Murder Island is different. The detectives can follow any strand, uncovering clues as they go and asking the suspects any questions they like.

“Will I manage to stay one step ahead of them? I think I’ve constructed my twistiest story yet – so let’s see.”

When will I be able to watch it?

Channel 4 is yet to release a transmission date for the first episode of Murder Island, though reports suggest it will air next month.