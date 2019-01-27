MSP hails progress on Aberdeen City Deal

An MSP has hailed progress on the Aberdeen City Deal.

The £250 million joint investment was signed off by ministers from the UK and Scottish Governments in the north-east in January 2016.

Speaking in Parliament, Aberdeen South and Kincardine North MSP Maureen Watt highlighted the successes the Oil and Gas Technology Centre, which received City Deal funding, has achieved.

She said: “Spurred on by the downturn in the oil and gas sector, the partners in the Aberdeen City Region Deal hit the ground running.

“It is very important City Deal money is used as soon as possible to upgrade the road infrastructure needed to access the new harbour development at the Bay of Nigg, bypassing the communities of Torry and Cove.”

