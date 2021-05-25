Police officer who lost both legs saving life of girl dies aged 83

Hero Sandy Marr who lost both legs saving the life of a girl when he was a police officer has died aged 83.

He pushed Arlene Ferguson, 8, out of the path of a drink driver’s speeding car in Fife in October 1975.

Sandy was hit by the car as it mounted the pavement, lost a leg at the scene and the other was amputated in hospital.

However, nine months later he was back working as a police officer and learning to cope with artificial legs.

Sandy was later awarded a British Empire Medal and his name was added to the roll of honour of the Carnegie Hero Fund Trust. After his return to duty, he was known as Mr Courage by his colleagues.

Sandy’s daughter, Sandra, said her father was always conscious of the effect the incident had on the young girl.

“He did meet up with Arlene but he knew she had witnessed something terrible as a child and did not want her to be having reminders of that day,” said Sandra.

Sandy will be given a hero’s send off by police officers at Kirkcaldy crematorium.

His hearse will be given a motorcycle escort, his coffin will be draped in the police flag, his hat will be placed on top and there will be a guard of honour from officers.

Alexander Marr was born in Methil to Bill and Margaret Marr.

He was educated at primary school in the town before attending Buckhaven High School.

When he left school Sandy began a grocery apprenticeship with the co-op in Methil before his two years of National Service with the RAF.

He met his future wife Christina (Ena) at a bowling green dance in Methil and the couple were married on October 1, 1960 at Innerleven Church, in the town.

Afterwards he returned to the co-op to drive a mobile shop around the East Neuk before joining Fife Constabulary in 1963.

Sandy trained at Tulliallan police college before working as a beat officer from Templehall, Kirkcaldy.

It was from there he was called in 1975 to assist in door-to-door inquiries in Leslie following a murder.

He was in Glenwood Road near the entrance to the papermill when a young girl asked him where she could graze her pony.

Sandy heard the car approaching at speed and pushed Arlene out of the way. He did not have the time to get himself to safety and was pinned against a wall by his legs.

Drink driver

The 29-year-old driver was twice the old alcohol limit of 194mgs when the crash happened around 2pm.

Sandy was fitted with two artificial legs and returned to to work as a collator at Kirkcaldy police station in August 1976.

He retired from the force in 1984 and went on to form a house building company with his brother Chic.

Sandra said: “When he did eventually retire his main focus was his family and his garden but he was treasurer for the Retired Police Officers’ Association.”