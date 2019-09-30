Aberdeen pub nominated for award

An Aberdeen bar and hotel has been selected as an entry into the UK Parliamentary Pub of the Year Awards.

The Ferryhill House Hotel was chosen by Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson after all 650 MPs were asked to put forward a bar that garners the most support from their local community.

Ferryhill House Hotel came top of a poll published on Mr Thomson’s website.

Nominated pubs will be asked to submit a video to the judges, who last year picked the Four Elms in Cardiff as the overall winner.

Mr Thomson said: “I am delighted with the level of interest in this competition locally.

“The Ferryhill House got the most votes and I think it is a worthy contender for the national title.

“The parliamentary pub of the year awards are always a great chance to showcase the best pubs in the country.

“Last year’s winner was from Cardiff, and there is no reason why this year it couldn’t be Aberdeen.”