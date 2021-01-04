MP Margaret Ferrier arrested and charged over alleged reckless conduct

MP Margaret Ferrier has been arrested and charged by police in connection with alleged reckless conduct.

The MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West is alleged to have travelled by train from Glasgow to London while suffering from coronavirus in September.

Following initial allegations police concluded they could not take action, saying the travel rules came into force after the trip.

But this evening they have confirmed a 60-year-old woman, understood to be Ms Ferrier, has been arrested and charged.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that officers today arrested and charged a 60-year-old woman in connection with alleged culpable and reckless conduct.

“This follows a thorough investigation by Police Scotland into an alleged breach of coronavirus regulations between 26 and 29 September 2020.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and we are unable to comment further.”