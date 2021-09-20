Man, 46, dies after coming off motorcycle on west coast road

A motorcyclist has died after coming off his bike near Kilmartin this morning.

Police were called to a serious incident on the A816 Oban to Lochgilphead at around 9.55am.

The 46-year-old man was riding a white BMW motorcycle in a group with other riders north of Kilmartin when he came off his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and officers confirmed his next of kin has been informed.

Police are now appealing for witnesses as they carry out inquiries to piece together what happened.

Sergeant Paul Macpherson said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this crash and would urge anyone who can help to come forward.

“The man was riding north on the A816 as part of a group of motorcycles before the crash and we would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0837 of September 20.