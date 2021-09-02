Morris Minor funeral send off in Aberdeen for enthusiast Frankie Treasurer

A procession of Morris Minors joined a funeral cortege through Aberdeen for marque enthusiast Frankie Treasurer, who has died aged 84.

Mr Treasurer was chairman of Scotland North East Morris Minor Owners’ Club and had a career as a principal teacher in secondary schools.

His beloved Morris Minor, a 1954 split-screen model, POM 256, was driven at the head of the procession of classic cars by Frankie’s nephew Scott Milne. They filed in behind his hearse as it left Aberdeen Funeral Directors off Great Northern Road.

There were eight other vehicles in the cortege, seven from the Aberdeen area but one, from Stanley, near Perth, was driven north by owner Jimmy Williamson.

Club secretary Dave Fisher could not attend because he is self isolating.

From the premises of Aberdeen Funeral Directors, the cortege drove past St Joseph’s Church and then on to Aberdeen crematorium.

Mr Fisher: “I am sorry to miss Frankie’s send off. He was the kind of man who could disarm you with a smile, he was just one of these people.

“His will be very big boots to fill. I have been a member of many organisations and I can say that Frankie was one of the most charismatic men I have encountered and his death will leave a huge gap.

“Everyone who ever met him was sure to remember him.”

Frankie and his wife Lorna were married at St Joseph’s Church in 1957.

The couple bought Morris Minors when Frankie retired from teaching 20 years ago. His was the 1954 model and Lorna’s was a 1959 convertible called Cherry.

Teaching

Frankie studied to be a teacher after training as a butcher and then working as a foreman at Rubislaw Quarry.

He taught at Ellon, then Hilton academies before becoming principal teacher of modern studies at Hazlehead Academy.

Frankie had been an altar server at St Mary’s Cathedral for 25 years, ran an after-church cafe there and had been appointed to the Order of St Stephen by the church.