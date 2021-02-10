More than one million people in Scotland vaccinated against coronavirus

More than one million people in Scotland have now had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, the Scottish Government said.

The landmark was reached on Wednesday.

More than a fifth (22%) of the 4.5 million people who will be offered a vaccine have now received a dose.

The vaccine programme, the largest in NHS history, is currently moving through Scots who are between 70 and 79 years old, with progress speeding up thanks to the launch of mass vaccination centres such as those at the P&J Live in Aberdeen and Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “This is an important milestone in the biggest vaccination programme ever delivered in Scotland and I would like to thank everyone involved and all those who have taken up their offer of a vaccine.

“We have now given first doses to more than a million people in the groups which were prioritised to address 99 per cent of preventable deaths associated with Covid-19.

“These include elderly care home residents and staff, frontline health and social care workers and those who are at risk of serious harm and death from this virus.

“We hope to see a significant drop in the disease due to the vaccination programme, however, this will take a number of months to evaluate fully.

“In the shorter term, we are monitoring the uptake rate but we also have a comprehensive surveillance system in place to monitor outcome of vaccine efficacy and disease reduction.

“We continue to urge everyone to take up their appointment when they are offered one.”