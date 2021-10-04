Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than 1,000 Covid patients in Scottish hospitals, figures show

By Ellie Milne
04/10/2021, 2:54 pm Updated: 04/10/2021, 3:00 pm
The number of people in hospital with Covid has risen to 1,001

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus has risen to 1,001 overnight, according to the latest Scottish Government data.

It means the total figure of Covid patients in hospital has surpassed 1,000 once again in Monday’s figures, following a slight decrease in the past week.

Of those, 66 are in NHS Grampian and 24 in the NHS Highland area.

There are now 67 people in intensive care across Scotland, including eight in NHS Grampian hospitals,.

The total number of new positive cases is 1,760, which is a decrease of more than 250 overnight.

No deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Regional breakdown

The Western Isles has surpassed Aberdeenshire to have the highest seven day rate per 100,000 people out of all the local authority areas in the north and north-east.

Up to October 1, the case rate in the Western Isles was 328.3 per 100,000 people, while it was 325.6 in Aberdeenshire.

NHS Western Isles recorded eight new cases overnight.

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian has reported 231 cases, with 109 in Aberdeenshire, 68 in Aberdeen City and 54 in Moray.

In Shetland there are eight new cases and a further three in Orkney.

NHS Highland has recorded 65 cases in the past 24 hours, 56 of which are in the Highland region and nine in Argyll and Bute.

Vaccine roll-out

The vaccine roll-out across Scotland continues to rise with 3,847,118 people now fully vaccinated.

A further 1,938 people received their second dose yesterday.

In the past 24 hours, 9,394 people got their first jab, bringing the total to 4,217,940.

Aberdeen City currently has the lowest percentage of over 18s to have received their first dose out of all the local authority areas in Scotland, with 84.3%.

All the other areas in the north and north-east have rolled out first doses to more than 90% of over 18s – with Argyll and Bute sitting at 99%.

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts