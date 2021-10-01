Met Office issues yellow warning for rain and strong winds in north and north-east

Rain and strong winds are expected to sweep through the north and north-east over the weekend, with two yellow warnings issued by the Met Office.

The first warning for heavy rain is affecting Aberdeenshire, Orkney and the most northern parts of the Highlands – including Wick, Thurso and John O’ Groats.

It will come into force at 4pm tomorrow and will last until 6am on Sunday.

Forecasters are warning the heavy showers may lead to localised flooding and cause disruption to transport services, with bus and train journeys expected to take longer than usual.

Parts of the north have already been hit by severe weather today with operators of Nevis Range near Fort William having to shut the attraction due to strong winds reaching highs of 50 miles per hour.

The UK’s only mountain gondola was forced to close as Met Office forecasters warned residents in the Highlands and Western Isles to expect heavy, blustery showers with a risk of thunder and strong southwesterly winds.

‘Very strong’ winds to cause disruption on Sunday

Going towards the end of the weekend, “very strong” winds are expected to bring further disruption to travel mainly across coastal regions in north Scotland.

The second warning, which partially overlaps with the forecast of heavy rain, regards strong winds in the far north of Aberdeenshire and the Highlands, as well as Orkney and Shetland.

It extends from midnight until 3pm on Sunday.

Similarly, some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely to occur, as some coastal routes are expected to be effected by sprays and large waves.

The Met Office has also warned the severe weather may affect power supply to homes across the affected areas.

Residents can stay up to date with the latest updates on flooding in the local area by visiting Sepa’s website.