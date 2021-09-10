Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Met Office issues rain weather warning for north and north-east

By Denny Andonova
10/09/2021, 9:12 am Updated: 10/09/2021, 9:54 am
The yellow warning for rain will be into effect until 8pm today.
Residents in the north and north-east have been warned of potential flooding and power outages as heavy rain is expected to hit the regions today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain, which currently covers the whole of the north-east and parts of the Highlands – including Inverness and the Orkney islands.

Heavy rains are expected to sweep across the regions amid concerns about an impact on homes and business with localised flooding and interruption to power supply.

The warning came in force yesterday at 8pm, following the forecasters’ previous warning for thunderstorms, and will last until 8pm today.

Motorists have also been alerted to hazardous travel conditions with spray and flooding on roads making journey times longer.

Weekend rain puts an end to autumn heatwave

The recent thunderstorm and rain warnings issued by the Met Office come after a week of record September temperatures across Scotland.

However, with temperatures across the north and north-east expected to drop to 9C over the weekend, the autumn heatwave seems to be coming to an abrupt end.

Residents in the Highlands and Islands will not have the chance for a day out in the sun today as showers merging into longer heavy rain are forecasted to hit the far north.

Building into afternoon over the rest of the area, persistent downpours will also bring the small risk of thunderstorms with temperatures expected to go no higher than 21C.

In the north-east, it will be generally cloudy with showers that occasionally merge to longer periods of rain, perhaps heavy at times.

However, it expected to be drier and brighter in the south of Aberdeenshire, towards Deeside, with light winds and a maximum temperature of 20C.