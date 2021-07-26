Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News

Met Office issues thunderstorm and rain weather warnings for north and north-east

By Craig Munro
26/07/2021, 12:00 pm Updated: 26/07/2021, 12:04 pm
Wet weather is set to come to the north and north-east this week.
Two yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms and rain have been issued by the Met Office, covering much of the north and north-east for the next three days.

The first warning, for thunderstorms affecting most of the Highlands and western Moray, will come into effect at midday on Tuesday and will last until a minute before midnight.

The meteorological body warns that thundery showers could lead to flooding and disruption to transport.

Buildings could be damaged by water from flash floods, as well as lightning strikes, hail and strong winds.

The first weather warning, which is for thunderstorms.

Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads, and homes and businesses may suffer a loss of power or other services.

The second warning regards persistent rain in much of the Highlands, excluding the far north, and most of the north-east, excluding the easternmost tip.

It extends from midnight on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday.

The second weather warning, for rain.

Similarly, it warns of damage from flooding to homes, businesses and transport services, and says communities could be cut off with power cuts possible.

More information about the warnings can be found on the Met Office website here.

Warnings follow warm weather

The warnings from the Met Office comes after several weeks of high temperatures in the north and north-east.

The summer weather is set to come to an end over the next few days, with the rest of the week growing cooler after today.

Currently, Wednesday is forecast to be the wettest day, with a 60% chance of precipitation across the region.