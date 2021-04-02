Met Office issue yellow weather warning for north and north-east as ‘Arctic plunge’ set to hit

The mercury is set to tumble this weekend as blue skies and sunshine is to be replaced with warnings of snow and sleet across much of northern Scotland.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office with “frequent heavy snow showers” forecast for early on Sunday evening and lasting until midnight on Monday.

Some higher areas of the north and north-east could see up to 10cm of snow from 6pm on Easter Sunday with potentially “blizzard conditions”.

In more sheltered, isolated parts of Aberdeenshire and the Highlands, the temperature could even drop as low as -7c.

It comes after the UK recording one of the hottest March temperatures on record and a number of days of stunning sunshine across much of the country.

Potential travel disruption

Forecasters have also warned of potential disruption to travel with higher routes being affected by treacherous conditions.

The Met Office said: “A very cold northerly airflow will become established across the UK through Sunday night and Monday morning. ‘

“Very strong north to northwest winds will spread hail and snow showers inland across many areas, but the most frequent showers will affect northern Scotland.

“Here, 2-5cm may accumulate at low levels away from north-facing coasts, with 5-10cm above 150m, and 15cm possible on highest ground above 300m.

“The strong winds will cause drifting of lying snow, and blizzard conditions at times on higher ground.”

They added: “Some roads and railways affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

Spring sunshine won’t last

The chilly temperatures will be taking over from days of stunning sunshine and balmy conditions.

However, today will see the mercury hitting 13C in some parts of the north with similar figures set for tomorrow before Sunday brings with a change to highs of around 3C.

Yesterday, local authorities issued a warning to people not to gather at local beauty spots during the good weather amid a relaxation in covid rules.