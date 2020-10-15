Margaret Ferrier: Met police will not take action against MP for Covid-19 trip

Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier has escaped prosecution, after police concluded they could not take action as coronavirus rules governing travel came into force after her trip.
The Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP has faced calls to quit since it emerged she travelled by train from London to Glasgow while suffering with coronavirus last month.
Nicola Sturgeon has said the former SNP MP’s actions were “unacceptable” and has called
